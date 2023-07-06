TotalEnergies wood pellet packaging made from 50% recycled materials

The TotalEnergies Premium Wood Pellets are now packed in high- performance polyethylene bags incorporating 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.

× Expand Totalenergies pellets

The new packaging is composed of a core layer of rPE2206, a low-density polyethylene (LDPE) grade made of 100% PCR content and part of the RE:clic circular polymer range, and high performance Lumicene and Supertough metallocene virgin resins.

The company claims that it exhibits identical properties and thickness as fossil-based alternatives with a significantly reduced environmental footprint. Moreover, the printed area of the packaging has been reduced by 60% to improve recyclability and limit ink usage.

This development is the result of an internal effort within TotalEnergies to implement the circular economy in the company’s own use of plastics. “This project is a great illustration of our commitment to promote sustainability as a Company, by implementing our own innovative developments in our businesses. It contributes to addressing the challenge of end-of-life plastics and marks yet a new milestone in our ambition of producing 30% circular polymers by 2030,” said Olivier Greiner, Vice President, Polymers Europe & Orient at TotalEnergies.

“Our customers choose TotalEnergies Pellets Premium as heating energy because it is both acost-effective and sustainable solution. The new packaging co-developed with the PolymersDivision facilitates recycling and helps reduce the carbon footprint of our activity,” saidFrançois Boussagol, General Sales Manager, Marketing & Services France at TotalEnergies.