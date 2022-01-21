Trioworld has selected the RecyClass recycled plastics traceability certification to prove the share of PCR in its products. This decision was taken after reviewing several options and implementation of the certification is now ongoing within the Trioworld group of companies.

Trioworld Trioworld opts for RecyClass certification scheme to prove PCR content

Oskar Karlsson, Chief Procurement Officer and VP Sustainability at Trioworld, said: "We want to be able to prove to our customers that what we claim is true. By using RecyClass’ certification for recycled plastics, we have a third-party assurance of the PCR content in the products that we certify.”

Trioworld has commited to increasing recycled plastic and especially the use of PCR. The independent expert IVL Svenska Miljöinstitutet AB was contracted to perform an evaluation of the different certification schemes available, to be able to validate the PCR content of the products.

Karlsson added: “It is important that the certification scheme we selected was product-specific as we wanted to be able to show our customers the PCR content in the product they use. In addition, we wanted a certification that clearly separates PCR from PIR, and is easily available and understandable to all customers.”

Various Trioworld production sites are now implementing the certificate for applicable products. Three sites have already performed the mandatory on-site audit.

Karlsson concluded: “There’s a great interest from our customers and many of our production sites want to get certified as soon as possible. During the audit, the auditor ensures traceability of the recycled material, the recipes for the products and the organisation set-up for the site. To ensure the origin of the PCR, our suppliers must have an EuCertPlast certificate.

“We want to lead the industry into circularity, together with our customers. RecyClass certification for recycled plastics is one tool we use to support this.”