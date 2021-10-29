Truly circular packaging

Abdullah S. Al-Otaibi, ETP & Market Solution General Manager at SABIC, discusses the circular qualities of TRUCIRCLE for SABIC's packaging applications.

In October 2019, SABIC presented its path to the circular economy, which it called TRUCIRCLE. Since then, the company has consistently implemented innovative material solutions for applications in virtually every industry sector – including the packaging industry.

SABIC presented a pioneering initiative for the production of polymers with a certificate of conformity with the assumptions of the circular economy – the Trucircle concept. The company initiated this groundbreaking project already in the 4th quarter of 2015 and it has been consistently developing since then.

There are four pillars. The first is "Design for Recyclability", or "design for recycling", primarily through mono-material applications, much easier to recover than multi-material products. The second pillar is the chemical recycling of mixed plastic waste and the use of materials derived there from it for further production. The third is the use of raw materials, which are renewable raw materials, i.e. from organic sources that are not in conflict with the food chain. Finally, pillar four is mechanical recycling: the company has some solutions that help improve the ownership of mechanically recycled raw materials for further use.

In 2021, SABIC added another pillar of "Closed Loop Initiatives", an activity that integrates companies from the entire value chain – from food producers to packaging manufacturers to retail chains and recyclers.

Today TRUCIRCLE are not only theoretical assumptions, but a comprehensive offering, having a number of implementations and applications in real business conditions. SABIC, in cooperation with well-known global manufacturers, successfully launches certified recycled polymers of its own, which the company also calls "circular". Polymers are certified through the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus (ISCC+) program, which enables certification for renewable materials and standards throughout the value chain from source to end product. The ISCC+ certification programme operates on the basis of a so-called mass balance system, which means that for every tonne of raw material that comes from recycling, the relevant part of the starting product is considered to be from renewable raw materials.

Origins – the first circular tube

One example of applications in the packaging industry is SABIC's partnership with The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), a global leader in cosmetics and owner of the global skincare brand Origins Natural Resources Inc. and cosmetic packaging manufacturer Albéa for the launch in 2021 of tubes using certified polyolefins from the SABIC TRUCIRCLE.

Origins will be the first prestigious cosmetic brand to use tubes made from SABIC certified polyolefins. The cap of the new packaging will be made of certified circular polypropylene, and the tube design will be made of certified circular polyethylene. Origin polymers come from advanced chemical recycling.

In line with ELC's sustainable packaging targets, which include increasing the amount of recycled materials (PCR), the strategic partnership with SABIC will strengthen Origins' commitment to introduce at least 80% recyclable or refillable and refillable packaging by 2023.

New Nivea packaging

SABIC's partnership with Beiersdorf has resulted in the development and implementation of innovative solutions in the packaging of the "NIVEA Naturally Good" series of face creams, which the company is introducing at points of sale worldwide from June 2021. For the production of cream jars it is used based on bio-derived raw materials – which are one of the pillars of TRUCIRCLE – polypropylene from SABIC.

The new product is part of Beiersdorf's ambitious sustainable packaging targets: the group has pledged to reduce the use of primary plastics in packaging for its cosmetics by 50 percent by 2025, replacing them with recycled materials.

Berry Global, a long-standing and trusted partner of the Beiersdorf group in the field of facial care packaging, was actively involved in the development of the new solution. The new NIVEA jar is an excellent example of successful cooperation within a tripartite value chain, reducing the time from idea to store shelf – the implementation of SABIC materials for the production of Nivea jars took – from idea to implementation – only nine months.

Author image: "Innovative cosmetic packaging using our certified renewable polyolefins can play an essential role in minimising the depletion of fossil fuels in many further mass product markets. NIVEA packaging can serve as a role model in this effort, says Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Director General for Thermoplastic Engineering and Market Solutions for the Petrochemical Industry at SABIC.

Certified PP in award-winning packaging

When discussing examples of the practical use of TRUCIRCLE in cosmetics packaging, it is also worth mentioning REN Clean Skincare, which has been recognized for its pioneering Infinity Recycling technology using SABIC-certified circular polymers. The material is made from raw material from advanced recycling of mixed used plastics that would otherwise be destined for landfill or incineration.