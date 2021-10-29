Truly circular packaging

Abdullah S. Al-Otaibi, ETP & Market Solution General Manager at SABIC, discusses the circular qualities of TRUCIRCLE for SABIC's packaging applications.
In October 2019, SABIC presented its path to the circular economy, which it called TRUCIRCLE. Since then, the company has consistently implemented innovative material solutions for applications in virtually every industry sector – including the packaging industry.
SABIC presented a pioneering initiative for the production of polymers with a certificate of conformity with the assumptions of the circular economy – the Trucircle concept. The company initiated this groundbreaking project already in the 4th quarter of 2015 and it has been consistently developing since then.
There are four pillars. The first is "Design for Recyclability", or "design for recycling", primarily through mono-material applications, much easier to recover than multi-material products. The second pillar is the chemical recycling of mixed plastic waste and the use of materials derived there from it for further production. The third is the use of raw materials, which are renewable raw materials, i.e. from organic sources that are not in conflict with the food chain. Finally, pillar four is mechanical recycling: the company has some solutions that help improve the ownership of mechanically recycled raw materials for further use.
In 2021, SABIC added another pillar of "Closed Loop Initiatives", an activity that integrates companies from the entire value chain – from food producers to packaging manufacturers to retail chains and recyclers.
Today TRUCIRCLE are not only theoretical assumptions, but a comprehensive offering, having a number of implementations and applications in real business conditions. SABIC, in cooperation with well-known global manufacturers, successfully launches certified recycled polymers of its own, which the company also calls "circular". Polymers are certified through the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus (ISCC+) program, which enables certification for renewable materials and standards throughout the value chain from source to end product. The ISCC+ certification programme operates on the basis of a so-called mass balance system, which means that for every tonne of raw material that comes from recycling, the relevant part of the starting product is considered to be from renewable raw materials.
Origins – the first circular tube
One example of applications in the packaging industry is SABIC's partnership with The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), a global leader in cosmetics and owner of the global skincare brand Origins Natural Resources Inc. and cosmetic packaging manufacturer Albéa for the launch in 2021 of tubes using certified polyolefins from the SABIC TRUCIRCLE.
Origins will be the first prestigious cosmetic brand to use tubes made from SABIC certified polyolefins. The cap of the new packaging will be made of certified circular polypropylene, and the tube design will be made of certified circular polyethylene. Origin polymers come from advanced chemical recycling.
In line with ELC's sustainable packaging targets, which include increasing the amount of recycled materials (PCR), the strategic partnership with SABIC will strengthen Origins' commitment to introduce at least 80% recyclable or refillable and refillable packaging by 2023.
Truly circular packaging
New Nivea packaging
SABIC's partnership with Beiersdorf has resulted in the development and implementation of innovative solutions in the packaging of the "NIVEA Naturally Good" series of face creams, which the company is introducing at points of sale worldwide from June 2021. For the production of cream jars it is used based on bio-derived raw materials – which are one of the pillars of TRUCIRCLE – polypropylene from SABIC.
The new product is part of Beiersdorf's ambitious sustainable packaging targets: the group has pledged to reduce the use of primary plastics in packaging for its cosmetics by 50 percent by 2025, replacing them with recycled materials.
Berry Global, a long-standing and trusted partner of the Beiersdorf group in the field of facial care packaging, was actively involved in the development of the new solution. The new NIVEA jar is an excellent example of successful cooperation within a tripartite value chain, reducing the time from idea to store shelf – the implementation of SABIC materials for the production of Nivea jars took – from idea to implementation – only nine months.
Author image: "Innovative cosmetic packaging using our certified renewable polyolefins can play an essential role in minimising the depletion of fossil fuels in many further mass product markets. NIVEA packaging can serve as a role model in this effort, says Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Director General for Thermoplastic Engineering and Market Solutions for the Petrochemical Industry at SABIC.
Certified PP in award-winning packaging
When discussing examples of the practical use of TRUCIRCLE in cosmetics packaging, it is also worth mentioning REN Clean Skincare, which has been recognized for its pioneering Infinity Recycling technology using SABIC-certified circular polymers. The material is made from raw material from advanced recycling of mixed used plastics that would otherwise be destined for landfill or incineration.
REN Clean Skincare has launched its EVERCALM Global Protection day cream in the world's first commercial cosmetic packaging made of SABIC certified circular polymer in collaboration with Aptar Beauty + Home, a world leader in packaging and dissuasive systems for the cosmetic industry. The packaging provides the same level of protection and high quality as comparable packaging made of primary plastics.
By choosing to change packaging to be recyclable or refillable, REN Clean Skincare implements a sustainable solution that meets the circular economy. SABIC certified polypropylene is used in containers, closures and other parts of the EVERCALM vacuum cream packaging. It meets all high standards and quality requirements, also retains high aesthetic values, which ensures adequate attractiveness for consumers.
Truly circular packaging
Food packaging – now sustainable and circular
SABIC certified circular materials replace fossil-based plastics also in the food industry. Food packaging comes to the fore the need to maintain product purity and safety. The high standards that packaging in this segment must meet most often exclude the use of raw materials from traditional mechanical recycling, hence the use of PCR in the food industry has so far been limited.
TRUCIRCLE SABIC solutions meet the needs of sustainable solutions also in the food production segment. Now, thanks to ISCC plus-certified circular polymers, SABIC supports manufacturers in implementing innovative solutions, such as multilayer films for the production of meat casings, frozen film or flexible packaging.
Meat packaging film
An example is the innovative multi-vegetable meat casing film developed in collaboration with DSM and Viscofan, which is designed to help extend the shelf life of products – thereby reducing food waste – and effectively counteract the depletion of fossil resources by using recycled plastic as a raw material for new food-quality materials. The solution aims to support the growing demand among end-users for packaging, which can make a significant contribution to reducing the environmental footprint.
Another example of SABIC's cooperation throughout the value chain could be the supply of certified benzene produced from recycled raw materials to Cepsa, a global supplier of energy and chemicals, which on its basis produced certified circular phenol, used by DSM as a structural element in the PA circulation production process.
SABIC certified circular PE packaging film strikes the perfect balance between strength, barrier performance and aesthetics in a wide range of flexible packaging applications. In addition, it is easily suitable for multilayer film structures produced on ordinary production equipment.
Truly circular packaging
Frozen packaging film
Another innovative food packaging solution is the result of SABIC's close cooperation with Ticinoplast and Plastchim-T film manufacturers, as well as packaging machine manufacturer Syntegon Technology.
A new grade of SABIC polyethylene has been used to produce sustainable frozen film. When compared to conventional solutions, it offers significantly higher throughput and reduces thickness, making it attractive both commercially and sustainably.
The solution is based on a mono web TF-BOPE film structure with a thickness of only 20 micrometers – an unprecedented advantage on the market, allowing the packaging material to be reduced by up to about 35-50% compared to the ep blown film used so far. The reduced packaging thickness minimizes environmental impact and supports brand owners and retailers who strive to reduce the consumption of packaging materials. The new packaging solution is also 100% recyclable and fits into the mono-PE recycling stream.
TF-BOPE film made of SABIC LLDPE BX202 provides rip directionality and low tear strength for easy one-way opening. Thanks to its higher light transmitting ness and lower haze, it provides much better visibility of packaged products compared to conventional solutions. High gloss provides first-class design and aesthetics.
TF-BOPE provides packers with robust welding properties and increased productivity due to higher packing speed. The thin thickness results in increased film roll efficiency, which reduces logistics, storage space and transport costs.
Developed by SABIC, TF-BOPE is part of the "Design for Recyclability" project, as part of TRUCIRCLE solutions, which provides easy and complete recyclability through the use of mono-material.
Flexible packaging made of renewable polymers
Late last year, Orkla, a Scandinavian food manufacturer, launched its first crisps packaging with certified renewable polypropylene polymer from SABIC TRUCIRCLE. This material is derived from tall oil, derived from by-products of the forestry industry, and is used in the production of biaxially oriented BOPP film by Irplast, a large Italian manufacturer of specialized S-BOPP films and shrink BOPP films for roller labels.
Irplast was chosen by Orca because of its experience in producing renewable films. Italians have already successfully cooperated with SABIC on various projects related to the development of film products in accordance with EU packaging and waste directives. In addition to certified renewable PP NOPP polypropylene films, Irplast also offers the S-BOPP series, a simultaneous BOPP film labeled LOOPP that uses SABIC certified circular polypropylene using chemically processed post-consumer plastics.
Unlike comparable BOPP film made from traditional fossil raw materials, every kilogram of renewable NOPP packaging based on certified renewable PP absorbs more than 2 kg of CO2 emissions from Environment. Orkla's new NOPP crisp packaging provides clear information for consumers with a 50% reduction in carbon dioxide. Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Sweden has the ambition to gradually introduce similar bags to all its snack packaging.
Tea capsules and cups for broth
SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE solutions also use Avoury, a new brand introduced by Melitt Single Portions. As a result of the cooperation of both companies, pioneering eco-friendly premium tea capsules were created, made of certified circulating polypropylene.
The capsules are designed for the new Avoury One tea maker launched at the end of 2019, which allows the consumer to prepare high-quality cups of tea with a single click of a button. Transparent tea capsules take the consumer a step further, allowing him not only to taste high-quality tea, but also to see it inside the capsule.
The capsules use an innovative certified PP copolymer – SABIC QRYSTAL – made from recycled material. Thanks to the use of QRYSTAL capsules are characterized by high transparency and gloss, emphasizing their presence in the premium segment.
Another SABIC solution uses Unilever. In cooperation with Greiner Packaging, a new Knorr broth cup was developed and implemented for production. The cup uses SABIC certified polypropylene PP FLOWPACT FPC45, which does not contain phthalates and complies with European food contact regulations. It is a drop-in solution that can replace fossil fuel-based plastics in the packaging industry without compromising product purity and food safety.
This material also provides very good free flow, which facilitates machining on standard injection molding machines and robust performance with high stacking capability. Greiner Packaging manufactures containers with caps made of the same material and supplies them together with folded cardboard sleeves. The appearance, functionality and safety of the new packaging are exactly the same as before, and the quality is as high as ever.
TRUCIRCLE more than a concept
SABIC's TRUCIRCLE portfolio includes a comprehensive approach to circular management on all major levels: from designing materials for their recyclability, to developing products derived from mechanical recycling, certified polymers from chemical recycling, to certified renewable polymers from bio-based raw materials.
The fifth pillar of TRUCIRCLE integrates all these solutions throughout the value chain – from manufacturers to retail chains to recycler – connecting and supporting companies in their efforts to sustainability and economic creation circular environment.
Since its launch at the end of 2019, THE SABIC TRUCIRCLE portfolio has met unprecedented demand from companies in a wide range of industries looking for solutions that are commercially viable while taking into account the sustainability of our environment.
It is worth remembering that TRUCIRCLE from SABIC is no longer just a concept, but a viable solution that enters our daily lives for good, contributing to the development of a circular, transparent and sustainable plastics economy.