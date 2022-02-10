UK firms launch 30% recycled stretch film as Plastic Packaging Tax deadline looms

UK-based packaging manufacturer Coveris, and British chemical group Ineos, have developed and launched a range of lightweight stretch films containing a minimum 30% recycled content in advance of UK Plastic Packaging Tax requirements, with Ineos even trialling the film for use at its own Grangemouth, Scotland operation.

× Expand Ineos’ Olefins & Polymers Europe division offers a range of recycled polymer grades, Recycl-IN, using post-consumer recyclate (PCR) materials. Now Coveris, which has its HQ in Winsford, Cheshire, is using the group’s latest grade to create stretch-hood packaging film, containing a minimum of 30% recycled material.

Ineos’ Olefins & Polymers Europe division offers a range of recycled polymer grades, Recycl-IN, using post-consumer recyclate (PCR) materials. Now Coveris, which has its HQ in Winsford, Cheshire, is using the group’s latest grade to create stretch-hood packaging film, containing a minimum of 30% recycled material.

The film itself has now undergone a series of trials at Ineos’ manufacturing facility in Grangemouth, intended for distribution of Ineos’ palletised polymer resin.

The two firms say that the trials have successfully demonstrated that the new recycled stretch-hood covering for pallets performs to the same standards as a previous product made from 100% virgin material. It has been introduced ahead of UK legislation for packaging materials that will require a minimum content of recycled polymers.

“This is a significant breakthrough,” said Ineos polymer business manager, Graham MacLennan.

“Palletised distribution of goods is increasing and a stretch-hood covering helps prevent waste, damage and loss to products transported in this way. By substituting virgin polymer content with recycled polymers, we are actively working towards our targets to adopt a more circular approach, signalling our clear commitment to using more recycled plastic as a raw material.”

Mike Richardson, technical director, Coveris Winsford said, “Coveris have extensive experience of producing high performance films with significant recycled content. Our collaboration with INEOS has enabled us to develop a new stretch hooding product with 30% PCR content, without increasing gauge or compromising on performance.

“Supporting our vision of no waste and the wider industry sustainability goals, the new solution offsets the need for virgin plastics whilst maintaining full recyclability, as well as being fully compliant with UK plastics packaging tax.”

Offering both hand and pre-stretch solutions, Coveris claims that the new films are the thinnest recycled stretch films currently available. The Ineos resin used in the film is a blend of recycled polythene, recovered from post-consumer waste streams, and is manufactured using Coveris’ own circular manufacturing process.

The firm reports that the low-gauge, high-performance films deliver the same packing and transportation efficiencies as virgin materials, as well as maintaining full recyclability.

With the UK Plastics Packaging Tax set to come into force in April 2022, all plastic packaging, including tertiary packaging like stretch wrap, will require a minimum of 30% recycled content, which will otherwise be subject to taxation of £200 per tonne.

Developed at Coveris’ extrusion facility and Film Science Lab in Winsford, the films are the latest in a recent line of recycled product innovations that also support the businesses’ target of zero net waste.

Utilising Coveris’ own post-industrial waste as feedstock via its recycling facility and independent reprocessing status, all waste now leaves the Winsford site as a recyclable product.