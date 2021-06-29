ULMA Expands Medical and Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions

ULMA Packaging UK has applied its longstanding experience of working in the medical and pharmaceutical industry, to expand its range of packaging solutions for the sector and meet increasing demand.

With the United Nations reporting 210 million face mask units distributed worldwide last year, ULMA has created bespoke solutions to meet the specifications of any type of mask, regardless of shape, size, or the type of fastening used.

The solutions have been developed with the highest sector standards in-mind to guarantee the reliability and safety of the final product. As a result, ULMA’s machine capabilities are suitable for packaging both surgical and FFP2 masks.

ULMA’s expanded range of machines can be used to package in individual formats and in groups. This includes flow wrapper packaging machinery technology with automatic face mask feeding systems. Additionally, a diverse array of materials can be used, such as plastic, aluminised film, medical paper and Tyvek to protect the products from microorganisms and humidity.

It is also possible to incorporate technological systems for labelling and coding that guarantee traceability for all the data that must be included on the product, such as the batch number, serial number or barcodes.

Ed Williams, Sales Director at ULMA Packaging UK, commented: “At ULMA, we are specialists in packaging sterilised products and medical devices. This not only includes high-grade face masks, which has been a key packaging focus for the business as we’ve expanded our offering, but across all kinds of medical and pharmaceutical solutions. From flow pack, flexible and rigid thermoforming, vertical, traysealing and shrink wrapping options, ULMA can apply the latest in packaging innovation and technology to best meet the needs of medical and pharmaceutical products.”