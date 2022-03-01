Scandinavian retail station network St1’s HelmiSimpukka, in collaboration with Woodly and Amerplast, has launched the Woodly heat-sealed take-away bag.

× Expand Woodly Oy Woodly material used in St1’s heat-sealed sandwich bags

From this Spring onwards, St1's HelmiSimpukka restaurant chain will pack their display case sandwiches in a new heat-sealed take-away bag that is made from Woodly material. The heat-sealed bag is 100 per cent carbon-neutral and recyclable wood-based packaging material. The new packaging can be found in all St1 HelmiSimpukka outlets in Finland.

Recognised as one of the biggest companies in Finland, St1 and its HelmiSimpukka outlets have introduced the new environmentally friendly packaging solution to help reduce food waste, increase consumer recycling and improve the quality and shelf life of products.

Emil Huttunen, Marketing and Concept Manager of the HelmiSimpukka chain, said: “Sandwiches packaged in the Woodly heat-sealed take-away bags retain freshness even longer than those packaged in a traditional plastic bag, which supports our goal of reducing food waste. In addition, the Woodly heat-sealed bag is made of renewable material and is suitable for recycling, which is in line with our responsibility thinking.”

For Woodly, the ongoing collaboration with St1 and Amerplast could lead to extraordinary results with potentially many more such projects to follow.

Jaakko Kaminen, CEO of Woodly Oy, said: “The development of the bag solution together with the HelmiSimpukka restaurant chain and packaging manufacturer Amerplast has been exciting and inspiring. We see a lot of new opportunities here to expand similar Woodly heat-sealed take-away bag solutions to other product categories as well.”

The Woodly heat-sealed bag manufacturer Amerplast has extensive experience in manufacturing flexible packaging and strong expertise in food industry requirements and packaging materials. Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Ari-Pekka Pietilä added: “Our customers value quality service and first-class packaging. The wood-based plastic raw material offered by Woodly, combined with our technical know-how, has met the standards and needs of the HelmiSimpukka restaurant chain to pack its products better and more ecologically. Our company's strategic goal is to further increase the use of bio-based raw materials in the packaging we manufacture.”