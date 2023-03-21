M.Holland announces distribution partnership for PCR resins

M. Holland Company, a distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, has announced a new partnership with Lavergne, a global manufacturer specialising in the formulation of customised compounded engineered resins, to distribute post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins. This partnership aims to allow M. Holland’s clients to access Lavergne’s certified PCR resins with increased supply chain security and pricing stability.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

Samantha Stone, Global Sourcing Leader, Sustainability, at M. Holland said: “Sustainability is a primary focus for the plastics industry, and the demand for PCR resins has accelerated in recent years, Lavergne produces superior, renewed thermoplastic resins that we’re proud to offer our customers. Our partnership with Lavergne will help meet the demand for PCR resins for our clients in North America, where there is currently no viable solution. M. Holland’s customers should also benefit from more stable pricing because Lavergne’s portfolio is 100% recycled plastics and does not depend on shifting petroleum prices.”

The company says PCR resins are a growing product segment that complements traditional petroleum-based resins. M.Holland claims there is burgeoning demand for PCR resins to meet the needs of brand owners and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), many of whom have set aggressive sustainability goals. Demand is growing across several durable goods segments, including automotive, consumer electronics, home appliances, and office furniture and supplies. M. Holland’s customers can be confident in the quality of resins produced by Lavergne, which has 35 years of experience in the plastics industry.

Benoit Bessette, Vice President, Strategy and Planning, at Lavergne said: “With a shared vision for sustainability, establishing a partnership with M. Holland was an easy decision, We look forward to working with M. Holland and educating the market on the necessary transition to PCR resins by supplying trusted and cost-effective, sustainable materials, while drastically reducing their carbon footprint.”