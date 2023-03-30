New INEOS Styrolution resin approved for use in Asia

INEOS Styrolution has announced that its K-Resin KR21 has been successfully commercialised by major household appliance manufacturers in Asia for refrigerator inliners.

K-Resin KR21 is a new grade that was recently added to the K-Resin SBC product line. It was designed to offer toughness and low-density at low temperatures. The company claims K-Resin KR21 is an excellent polymer modifier extending the performance and processability for both extrusion and injection moulding applications. The company adds that it is an ideal polymer modifier for refrigerator liner applications due to its ability to improve the ESCR performance in HIPS (“high impact polystyrene”). Its low-density property also facilitates a higher production yield, hence making it a more cost-effective solution over other competing polymers.

K-Resin KR21 is compliant with the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Union (EU) and Chinese National GB regulations for food contact.

Marcela Villegas, Asia Pacific Vice President, Business Management said: “This successful commercialisation of K-Resin KR21 for refrigerator inliners, as well as K-Resin KR01 used for refrigerator LED lamp housing[2], shows our ongoing partnership with major household appliance manufacturers to expand our K-Resin footprint in new transparent applications,We foresee a high potential of new applications for the development pipeline with the excellent balance of properties and versatility offered by K-Resin KR21 across a wide range of applications in other industries, including healthcare.”

K-Resin is INEOS Styrolution’s crystal-clear thermoplastic styrene-butadiene copolymer (SBC) and is known for its unique blend of sparkling clarity, impact toughness, stiffness, and gloss. The company claims its K-Resin range is an excellent material choice for applications requiring food contact regulation compliance. It has been used in a wide variety of applications ranging from household appliances, packaging, toys, medical components and displays for over 40 years.

INEOS Styrolution’s says its range of crystal-clear thermoplastic SBC, namely K-Resin, Styrolux and Styroflex, offers an impressive combination of high transparency and impact resistance making them suitable for use in applications across various industries including healthcare, packaging, and toys.