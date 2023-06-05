Paragon Films develops new film with 'focus on circularity'

Paragon Films, a manufacturer of stretch film products, has announced the launch of Power Edge PCR—a thin-gauge stretch film focused on circularity, described by Paragon CEO Darin Tang as, “the thinnest gauge hand film derived from PCR content ever sold.”

The 27.5 gauge handfilm is the latest addition to Paragon’s SVPR (Sustainability: Virgin Plastic Reduction) product line, which comprises of thin-gauge, high performance stretch films that the company says enables extreme down-gauging and less virgin plastic used. Power Edge PCR introduces a thin-gauge offering in a market where PCR (post-consumer resin) films have previously had the greatest success in thicker-gauge films. With 25 percent PCR and 75 percent virgin resin content amounting to 20.6 gauge, Power Edge PCR uses less virgin plastic than any handfilm on the market, according to the company

“We’re proud to invest in the latest technologies and resin blends to bring our best-in-class products to the market,” said Paragon Senior Vice President of Marketing, Customer Operations Tim Moar. “We’re also committed to driving stretch film circularity and helping our customers who are focused on reducing virgin plastics in their transportation packaging. We believe supplying our customers with the most sustainable stretch film options is not only what we do—it’s who we are.”