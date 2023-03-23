Perstorp develops new sustainable materials

Chemicals producer Perstorp has launched new grades for two base polyols that are now available with 100% renewable, mass-balanced carbon content. When including the biogenic CO 2 uptake from the renewable raw materials, the products will have a negative carbon footprint at the Perstorp gate.

× Expand Perstorp's new material is designed to be used in resins

Based on a traceable mass-balance concept, Neeture N100 (neopentyl glycol) and EvyronT100 (trimethylolpropane) are designed to reduce the carbon footprint throughout the value chain and to support the sustainable sourcing of renewable and recycled raw materials.

With this portfolio expansion the company aims to reinforce the its position as a leading supplier of low carbon footprint chemicals, which began in 2010 with the introduction Voxtar. The company claims this was the world’s first pentaerythritol based on renewable carbon content. With the addition of these new grades, Perstorp believes it can offer the industry’s lowest product carbon footprint for each of their base polyols (TMP, Neo, Penta). This would mark a milestone that enables future-proofing by phasing out virgin fossil raw materials for a wide range of applications in the market segments of resins, coatings, and synthetic lubricants.

Jenny Klevås, Global Marketing Director at Perstorp said:‘’As businesses and end-consumers wish to reduce their carbon footprint, the demand for chemical products based on sustainable raw materials increases continuously’. ‘’Since nearly all manufactured goods rely on chemical products, we have the opportunity to make a great positive impact and it makes us proud to add two products to our portfolio that can help customers meet their CO 2 targets and produce more sustainable products.’’

Neeture and Evyron, along with all Perstorp’s Pro-Environment products are certified according to the sustainability certification system ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification). ISCC PLUS aims to provide companies, brand owners, and consumers the assurance that high sustainability requirements are met. The products, the mass balance, as well as the annually updated and audited product carbon footprint calculations are all ISCC PLUS certified.

Perstorp applies a mass balance with physical and chemical traceability which means that no credit transfer is applied and that all the different raw materials needed to produce the products are used. To produce Neeture N100 and Evyron T100, ISCC-certified biogas, methanol and propylene based on either bio or bio-circular origin are used. Being ISCC PLUS certified means that all sustainable raw materials are ISCC PLUS or ISCC EU certified in all parts of the value chain all the way back to the point of origin.

Anna Berggren, Vice President Sustainability at Perstorp, added: “Being able to offer two of our most popular Pro-Environment products, Neeture and Evyron, in 100% shifted grades brings us one step closer toward breaking fossil dependence and our ambition of becoming Finite Material Neutral. We continuously develop our supply of renewable and recycled raw materials which enables us to find solutions that reduce environmental impact as well as meet the market’s demand.’’