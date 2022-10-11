Ampacet introduces new white masterbatch for medical applications

Complete consistency of performance, traceability and control of raw materials used for fabrication of the ProVital+ range is crucial for manufacturers of medical devices, primary packaging and in-vitro diagnostics equipment.

Produced under strict hygienic manufacturing conditions and consistent process parameter windows, ProVital+ 1101209-EM demonstrates safety, reliability and consistency, delivering peace of mind to manufacturers of medical equipment and pharmaceutical primary packaging.

Designed for the opacification and colouration of primary and secondary packaging, medical devices and in-vitro diagnostic equipment, ProVital+ 1101209-EM complies with the highest quality and performance requirements to enable the healthcare industry to meet stringent medical regulations. It has been formulated with selected raw materials pretested for biocompatibility, according to ISO 10993 and European Pharmacopeia (Ph. Eur.) monograph 3.1.