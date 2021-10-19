Avient Corporation has introduced new Gravi-Tech density-modified thermoplastics that enable advanced metal plating surface treatments to deliver both the look and feel of metal in premium packaging applications.

Avient Avient introduces Gravi-Tech metallisation grades for luxury packaging "The combination of our density modified technology with metal plating allows customers to have more design freedom."

Developed to meet the growing luxury packaging industry needs for a cost-effective alternative to metal, the portfolio expansion includes 15 grades suitable for electroplating and physical vapour deposition (PVD) processes. The high-density materials offer the ability to create a variety of enhanced metallic finishes to add visual appeal that denotes high quality and value. In addition, these materials provide the design freedom and manufacturing ease of thermoplastics for use in applications such as luxury closures, caps, and boxes.

Matt Mitchell, Director, Global Marketing of Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient, said: “These metallisation-ready grades give premium packaging manufacturers a simpler way to incorporate the luxurious look and weight of metal into their products. The combination of our density modified technology with metal plating allows customers to have more design freedom and elevate the sensory experience while also saving time and cost.”

When designing with metals like aluminium, zinc, iron, steel, and other alloys, designers face various processing challenges and design constraints. Injection mouldable Gravi-Tech can help designers achieve the evenly distributed weight, complex designs, and visual surface effects of metal without the extra costs and steps associated with die cast mould tooling or secondary assembly operations.

The new Gravi-Tech grades are available in PP, ABS or PA6 formulations that have densities similar to traditional metals. The five new electroplating grades span a specific gravity range of 1.25 to 4.0, while the ten PVD grades offer specific gravities from 2.0 to 3.8. They offer excellent scratch resistance, adhesion, and chemical resistance.

Available globally, the metallisation-compatible grades are customisable to meet the desired weight, finish, and performance requirements across a diverse range of weighted packaging applications. Many grades are also FDA compliant for food contact.