Delta Tecnic consolidates position as a key partner for telecommunication cables masterbatch

Telecommunications is proving to be a real focus for attracting business and generating changes in the behaviour of society. In this context, Delta Tecnic has established itself as a key partner for the manufacture and supply of masterbatch solutions for telecommunications cables.

The telecommunications cable industry demands masterbatches that enable the manufacture of high-speed cables that do not interfere with data transport properties and that fit in with cable production processes, which are becoming more and more automated due to new extrusion technologies. In this respect, Delta Tecnic offers a wide range of high opacity masterbatches for quality colouring to facilitate the correct identification of cables in installations.

These advantages are key to a market that is growing due to factors such as increasing demand for internet connectivity; the subscriber base for online services; growing investment in telecoms infrastructure; the development of new ultrafast broadband networks; the rise of 5G networks; edge computing; the growth of cloud platforms; and the expansion of IoT connections.

Delta Tecnic has specific technical solutions for every need, always following international colour standards, with intensity and high opacity. In this sense, Delta Tecnic's range of masterbatches covers a wide range of standard products and most of the colours needed by the industry; the company also develops tailor-made solutions. In addition, thanks to excellent shrinkage qualities, it guarantees high-quality global data transmission.