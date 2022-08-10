Teysha Technologies has been issued a Certificate of Biodegradability for its polymer platform AggiePol following successful OECD 310 testing.

× Expand Teysha Technologies Has Teysha Technologies found a ‘truly sustainable’ alternative to bioplastic? Professor Karen Wooley, CTO, Teysha Technologies

AggiePol, a novel bioplastic derived entirely from natural feedstocks, has been confirmed to be readily biodegradable, meaning that it biodegrades to natural, non-harmful sugars. The material represents what Teysha Technologioes names as a ‘genuinely sustainable’ plastic replacement, unlike partially petroleum-based conventional bioplastics.

Many additives are microplastics used in cosmetics products. For example, a shower gel containing microplastics can deposit microbeads in waterways. Globally, governments are implementing legislation, such as banning exfoliating plastic microbeads, and businesses are seeking sustainable alternative materials.

Matthew Stone, Chair of Teysha Technologies, said the AggiePol platform represents a solution: “The limitations of conventional bioplastics, in terms of biodegradation, are well known, but the argument in their favour was that, while they were not perfect, they were the best available alternative to traditional plastics. Now AggiePol has been officially certified as being biodegradable, we can provide a truly sustainable material solution to additives in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals that provides harmony with our waterways, ecology and food chain.

Stone added that the solution is a potential ‘holy grail’ in the search for plastic replacements and represents an opportunity for industry to switch.

Karen Wooley, CTO at Teysha Technologies, added: “AggiePol’s tunability options mean it can be tailored to undergo slow or rapid biodegradation depending on the application. This makes it suitable for use in markets like packaging, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, where businesses still rely on either traditional plastics or partially petroleum-based bioplastics that contribute significantly to ongoing pollution.”

Product testing, manufacturing and scale-up are all currently underway at the London-based company.