INEOS Styrolution has announced the introduction of a new product portfolio dedicated to polymer modification and addressing the need of compounders and extruders to enhance the properties of polymers for improved processing.

× Expand INEOS Styrolution INEOS Styrolution’s new range of modifiers aim to improve the compounding and extruding processes

Smaller volumes of the new products are available via INEOS Styrolution’s trusted network of distribution partners.

intensive testing alongside customers and partners resulted in a new modifier line, including a thorough set of new powder grades that modify selected product properties to allow for new application designs. Certain modifiers also allow for improved processing, resulting in working at lower temperatures and with a lower energy consumption.

Modifications range from enhanced stiffness to superior long-term performance with heat exposure, better colour fastness and retention, UV resistance, dimensional stability, impact resistance and more.

Compatibility and efficiency vary by polymer and have been tested for polymers including ABS, ASA, PBT, PC, PP, PE, PS, PVC, SAN, SBC, TPE and TPU.

Agreements have been closed with distribution partners Caldic B.V. and Bjørn Thorsen A/S to bring the solutions to market at lower volumes and identify the best modifier solution for a given challenge.

Dr Alexander Glück, Europe President at INEOS Styrolution, said: “Over the years, INEOS Styrolution has developed an extensive know-how with modifiers. All that experience has now resulted in a product portfolio that I think is second to none. The positive response from customers and partners has been very encouraging. With growing demand we are prepared to expand the portfolio further. I am particularly looking forward to the first solutions based on our ECO line of sustainable products.”

Dr Eike Jahnke, Vice President Specialties EMEA, added: “For many applications I expect our new modifiers to become a game changer. For example, one benefit of styrenics is its low density. Additional cost is compensated not only by the performance improvement, but also by the lower density of the modifiers in compounds or blends.”