KraussMaffei and ExxonMobil lead partnership to produce alternative polyolefin-based floor coverings

KraussMaffei, in co-operation with ExxonMobil and other partners, has successfully completed the in-house project for the production of alternative PP-based floor coverings.

The project has been part of ongoing investment by KraussMaffei in a growing market. Such floor coverings can be produced from virgin or recycled PP material and their mechanical properties can be optimised by adding fillers such as calcium carbonate or talc, as well as by incorporating fibres.

For the cost-effective production of the new PP floor coverings, KraussMaffei used a ZE BluePower twin-screw extruder, which enables output capacities to be obtained. Several metering stations and side feeders are arranged along the processing section for in-line feeding of solid and liquid additives to achieve maximum filler loading of the final product without requiring any previous compounding.

The material is guided from the slot die to the PlanetCalender, which is equipped with adjustable rolls to ensure optimum polishing of floor coverings of any dimension. The extruded sheets can either be coated with a laminated decorative film and wear protection film in an in-line process or have a decor printed on them in an off-line process, which then requires additional sealing.

Exxonmobil’s Vistamaxx polyolefin elastomers proved advantageous in ensuring impact strength and adhesion of the top layer.

ExxonMobil Market Development Manager for Vistamaxx Gertrud Masure said: “We contributed our extensive technological know-how and our wide portfolio of polyolefin elastomers to develop innovative, customised floor covering formulations that can be manufactured and tested efficiently on the KraussMaffei pilot line.”

Product & Application Owner, Flat and Foam at KraussMaffei, Janina Roesch added: “As we are deeply convinced that PP floor coverings will continue to gain popularity in the coming years, we aim at providing producers an innovative platform for the development of ground-breaking floor covering solutions.”