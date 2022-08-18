US-based thermoplastic compounds and concentrates supplier Modern Dispersions Inc. (MDI) will highlight its latest developmental work with nanocarbons to boost the performance of masterbatch and compound solutions at K 2022.

× Expand Modern Dispersions Inc. Modern Dispersions Inc. Highlights Masterbatch and Compound Solutions at K 2022

MDI undertakes the research and development of new grades of carbon black, graphite, and nanocarbons to improve thermoplastic compound properties. Due to the lower filler loadings required with nanocarbons, improved physical properties can be achieved with these types of compounds.

One of the developmental grades contains graphene oxide, which is undergoing testing to assess certain property enhancement features including electrical and thermal conductivity, increased tensile strength, and improved barrier properties for fibres and films applications.

MDI will also showcase its product portfolio of black masterbatches, wood-polymer composites (WPC), colour concentrates and conductive masterbatches that contain high loadings of carbon black that can be diluted into a variety of polymers to impart electrical conductivity. These masterbatches enable the compounder or processor to incorporate the desired level of masterbatch, resulting in the targeted finished resistivity level. Typically, these masterbatches comprise between 30-60% of the overall resin content.

In wood-polymer composites, MDI offers custom formulating with loadings of PE-based WPC between 40%-50%. These can be natural or custom-coloured. Colour concentrate and colour compound products are designed to meet market demands and end-use requirements.

Capabilities include improved batch-to-batch consistency and film grade organic and inorganic pigment dispersions. With extensive colour and formulation expertise to deliver the for automotive, construction, packaging, film, moulded parts, and engineered plastics sectors, MDI materials are used to manufacture products such as agricultural film, electrostatic dissipative housings used in electronic packaging, cell phones, fabrics, and household items.

The company will be exhibiting from Hall 5, Booth C06-01.