What are the benefits of a white masterbatch without TiO2? Tosaf explains

At K2022, Tosaf will present a series of new white masterbatches with excellent properties in terms of whiteness, colour strength and opacity, which do not contain titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ).

× Expand Tosaf Tosaf's new patent-pending white masterbatches are compatible with any host polymer

The company is thus responding to an increasing number of customers inquiries, since regular white pigment is suspected of being carcinogenic when inhaled in powder form, and because the EU has banned it as a food colourant (E171). Although this decision by the EU does not yet ban the use of titanium dioxide as a pigment in polymers that come into contact with food, there is a growing demand among manufacturers of hard and soft packaging for the food industry, as well as parts of the toys and cosmetics industries, to move to TiO 2 -free masterbatches in the future.

Such masterbatches have now been developed by Tosaf as cylindrical as well as spherical granules. They are the result of a study initiated by Tosaf Benelux R&D on ways to find alternatives for the white colouring of plastics. Although their formulation does not contain unbound titanium dioxide, their opacity as well as their colour strength is on the same high level as that of standard TiO 2 masterbatches at equal let down rate. The colour shade itself can be adjusted from yellowish to neutral to bluish. As this applies regardless of the carrier system, Tosaf's new patent-pending white masterbatches are compatible with any host polymer. The low abrasiveness allows for long tool life, and no plate-out occurs when processed on two-roll systems.