Xenia presents carbon fibre reinforced PVDF compounds for 3D printing

Xenia Materials, global developer of carbon fibre reinforced polymers, presents its new range of PVDF-based compounds for 3D printing pellet-fed applications. This new group of materials ensures the carbon fibre properties mixed with the exceptional PVDF features, opening new opportunities for additive manufacturing production where high performance and chemical resistance are necessary.

Xenia Materials is set to introduce to the market a 3D printing pellet version of the unfilled PVDF polymer and a range of carbon-fibre reinforced compounds. Carbon fibre is well-known for its great features in additive manufacturing, helping to prevent warping during the printing phase while maintaining a smooth surface finish, as well as ensuring dimensional stability and low thermal expansion. By adding carbon fibre to the base material, it enhances the qualities of the PVDF polymer. This new mix keeps the ease of use of regular PVDF while boosting strength and reducing electrical resistance, meeting ATEX standards.

According to Xenia’s R&D manager Cristian Zanchetta: "Xenia's expertise in carbon-fibre reinforced polymer, applied to the PVDF polymer base, allows us to leverage our research and development know-how to push boundaries in creating innovative 3D printing materials. Our comprehensive materials portfolio now extends from unfilled PVDF to carbon-fibre-reinforced PVDF, fulfilling every client requirements.”

Xenia Materials invites industry professionals to explore the new grades at TCT3Sixty 2024, taking place from 5th to 6th June in Birmingham, and at the FIP trade show in Lyon from the 4th to the 7th of June.