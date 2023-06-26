Röhm signs agreement to acquire Functional Forms from SABIC

A Multi-national producer of Methacrylate, Röhm, has signed the Sale and Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of Functional Forms, the polycarbonate-based films and sheet business unit of SABIC.

× Expand film

Röhm, which is backed by global private equity firm Advent International, had already announced its intention to purchase the unit in December 2022. CEO of Röhm, Michael Pack said: “This acquisition is a milestone on our road towards becoming a world-leading multi-materials manufacturer of high quality, transparent films and sheet. Our customers will now be able to acquire leading PLEXIGLAS / ACRYLITE and LEXAN products out of one hand and can draw on unparalleled technical and application expertise.”

Röhm’s PLEXIGLAS / ACRYLITE brand is representing one of the world’s highest-quality and most versatile acrylic products. The acquisition of Functional Forms from SABIC not only further strengthens Röhm's leading position in transparent sheets, but also strengthens its position in films and transportation.

The high-quality polycarbonate films and sheets produced by the Functional Forms business unit are primarily sold under the name LEXAN™, a world-leading brand of polycarbonate. “With our strong branded products, expanded product offering and technical expertise, we will become the preferred partner in the market for high-quality transparent sheet and films”, says Pack.

Completion of the acquisition ('closing') is expected in H1/2024. The transaction is subject to the approval of the relevant authorities.