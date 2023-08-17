SABIC develops bio-based versions of popular resins

Chemicals producer SABIC, is now offering bio-based versions of all NORYL, Flexible NORYL, NORYL GTX and NORYL PPX resin grades to help customers meet increasingly rigorous sustainability goals. It is claimed that, The bio-based versions, formulated with polyphenylene ether (PPE) resin feedstocks certified under International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS, provide properties similar to those of fossil-based grades. Customers may select from multiple levels of bio-based content for their chosen NORYL product.

To demonstrate the feasibility of this bio-based approach, SABIC claims that it has proactively commercialised three popular NORYL grades; however, these example materials represent only a small percentage of the full offering. The availability of bio-based versions broadens the choice of environmentally responsible NORYL resins beyond the company’s recently introduced post-consumer recycled (PCR)-based materials containing more than 25 percent PCR content.

“We’re pleased to provide customers with new choices to reduce the global warming potential of both existing and new applications made with NORYL materials,” said Joshua Chiaw, director, Business Management, LNP & NORYL, Specialties, SABIC. “Bio-based PPE feedstocks enable SABIC to efficiently produce sustainable NORYL materials that can serve as drop-in replacements for traditional grades – with equivalent performance and processability. Expansion of our NORYL resin portfolio with bio-based versions is a key part of our strategy for helping brands, OEMs, tier suppliers and molders achieve their sustainability goals.”

Examples of Bio-based NORYL Grades

The following bio-based products are available now. Customers wishing to order bio-based versions of other NORYL, NORYL GTX, Flex NORYL or NORYL PPX materials should contact their SABIC representative.

NORYL NH5120BIO4 resin is well suited for evaluation in housings and enclosures, heating/ventilation/air conditioning (HVAC) components and photovoltaic/solar junction boxes.

It is a bio-based, non-brominated/non-chlorinated flame-retardant resin with a UL flame rating of V1 at 1.5mm with no intentionally added per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS). NORYL NH5120BIO4 resin delivers a balance of heat resistance, flow, hydrolytic and dimensional stability, and creep performance, and retains its good mechanical properties in harsh outdoor environments.

NORYL GFN2BIO3 resin features high strength, hydrolytic and dimensional stability, low warpage and low specific gravity. This bio-based material carries a UL746C outdoor suitability rating of F1 and is an excellent candidate for indoor and outdoor applications in the building & construction and lawn & garden industries.

NORYL GTX902BIO3 resin is a bio-based PPE alloy that provides chemical resistance and paintability for potential use in applications such as automotive wheel covers, automotive electrical components and painted automotive trim.

“Our Selkirk, New York, facility was one of the first production and compounding facilities to receive ISCC PLUS accreditation for the production of PPE resin and compounds based on renewable, bio-circular sources. We plan for NORYL grades formulated with these bio-based feedstocks to be certified under ISCC PLUS at Selkirk and other global NORYL compounding plants. This achievement underscores SABIC’s commitment to building a circular plastics industry.”