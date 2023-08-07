SABIC develops two new films 'ideal' for sheet extrusion and thermoforming

SABIC has introduced SABIC PP compound H1090 resin and STAMAX 30YH611 resin, two breakthrough materials that the company claims is well-suited for sheet extrusion and thermoforming that offer a unique alternative to traditional sheet metal forming, compression and injection moulding, allowing customers to form large, complex structural parts.

× Expand New SABIC resins

SABIC claims that these new products are 30 percent glass fiber-reinforced, intumescent, flame retardant (FR) materials, based on polypropylene (PP), and can be used for electric vehicle (EV) battery pack components such as top covers, enclosures and module separators.

Both grades offer thermal barrier properties to help delay or contain thermal runaway propagation. Furthermore, the extrusion and thermoforming of these materials offer design, system cost, inherent thermal and electrical insulation and weight advantages vs. stamped sheet metal. Compared to injection moulding of thermoplastics and compression moulding for thermosets, which requires expensive tooling and equipment, extrusion and thermoforming can be more cost-effective and efficient for several cases.

SABIC’s development and validation of these new materials is made possible by BLUEHERO, an initiative that the company claims supports the automotive industry’s mission to create reliable, safe and efficient EVs, with an emphasis on helping optimize structural battery components.

According to Abdullah Al-Otaibi, general manager, ETP & Market Solutions, SABIC: “By providing new alternatives to traditional materials and processes, SABIC can enable customers to design and manufacture the next generation of battery components while driving down costs and gaining a competitive advantage. Our experts have helped pioneer the successful adaptation of glass fiber-reinforced materials for the extrusion and thermoforming of large, complex, structural parts. The development and validation of these novel resins showcase SABIC’s leadership in polymer technologies for vehicle electrification.”