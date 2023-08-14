SABIC to unveil data regarding ELCRES HTV150A dielectric films at PCIM Asia

SABIC will reveal new data showing significantly reduced internal dissipation losses in its high-heat ELCRES HTV150A dielectric films for potential use in high-temperature capacitors. Compared to other high-heat materials like polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), it is claimed that ELCRES HTV150A films can reduce dissipation losses by as much as 40 percent when exposed to temperatures reaching 150°C and frequencies up to 100kHz.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

SABIC claims that lower dissipation losses in ELCRES HTV150A dielectric films can reduce internal heat generation, increase operating efficiency, and stabilize hot spot temperatures, giving engineers in Asia Pacific greater flexibility in designing capacitors. Lower losses in these films are expected to translate into reduced dissipation losses in capacitors.

ELCRES HTV150A dielectric films are now available to metallizers, capacitor manufacturers and OEMs in the region, and several local Asian companies are validating the films in their capacitors.

“In developing ELCRES HTV150A films, SABIC researchers drew upon their deep understanding of how polymers respond to thermal and electrical stress fields,” said Ed Kung, senior manager, Resin Design and Incubation, SABIC. “They selected material compositions with mild dissipation mechanisms in the temperature and frequency ranges of interest and have achieved impressive results. As customers design new inverter systems and adopt next-generation silicon carbide power modules, lower dissipation losses at higher operating temperatures and frequencies can help drive success.”

SABIC will present a detailed overview of its capacitor film solutions in the Exhibitor Forum, at PCIM Asia on August 30, from 13:20-13:40.