SABIC to showcase new range of films

SABIC, will unveil its range of ELCRES HTV150A films at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC).

× Expand Untitled design - 1

SABIC says the thin films can operate at temperatures up to 150°C and can help increase adoption of silicon carbide (SiC) power modules with smaller package sizes and greater energy density. The company believes that these modules can contribute to the future of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles (xEV) by helping to increase range and performance and accelerate charging.

Through a collaboration with Japan’s Machine Technologies Co. a consulting firm, SABIC says it is working to help customers streamline capacitor manufacturing by minimizing material variability and aligning film properties, such as slip, with standard processes for biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP). To date, SABIC says Machine Technologies has validated the 5 µm and 3 µm films within the ELCRES HTV150A film portfolio and is currently working with SABIC on thinner gauges. This ongoing collaboration has confirmed the value of ELCRES HTV150A films in supporting the next generation of xEV technology, as well as enhancing critical capacitor applications in industries such as aerospace and alternative energy.

Dr. Tsuyoshi Kasebe, CEO, Machine Technologies said: “The capacitor industry is looking for high-voltage, high-heat dielectric films that can enable DC link power capacitors to withstand disruptive hotspot temperatures up to 150°C, and SABIC’s ELCRES HTV150A film is the only product to meet known standard requirements, Beyond developing higher-performance film solutions, SABIC saw an opportunity to help customers reduce the complexity of downstream operations by proactively aligning its products with current processes. SABIC and Machine Technologies are focused on supporting customers via a rigorous, step-by-step validation sequence that can give capacitor makers greater confidence in their choice of ELCRES film to replace lower-performing materials.”

Ed Kung, senior manager, Resin Design and Incubation, SABIC said: “SABIC continues to innovate on behalf of the power electronics industry by developing ever-thinner gauges of our ELCRES HTV150A dielectric film – while maintaining its signature performance properties, by leveraging the reduced weight and mass and higher energy density of our thin films, customers can design next-generation capacitors that incorporate the newest technologies. These include silicon carbide semiconductors that can deliver fast switching and withstand high temperatures and voltages in capacitor applications such as EV traction inverters, converters and onboard chargers.”

SABIC claims ELCRES HTV150A dielectric film is the first capacitor film in the industry that can provide stable performance at operating temperatures of -40°C to 150°C and frequencies up to 100 kHz, while offering stable capacitance, high insulation resistance and good dielectric performance. The company says It addresses the critical performance gap experienced by traditional polypropylene (PP) films above 135°C. Capacitors built with 3 µm and 5 µm metalized films pass standard electrical and life tests at 150°C for 2,000 hours with low capacitance change and stable insulation resistance. Other key properties include high breakdown strength over the full temperature range, good self-healing and excellent adhesion to aluminium and zinc.