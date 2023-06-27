Ski line by Rossignol made using INEOS resins

The new line is the result of 10 years of research and development at Rossignol.

× Expand INEOS

“ISCC-Plus certified REODRIN brings about a 70% reduction in GHG emissions compared to fossil based equivalent. As the world’s first bio-attributed epichlorohydrin, REODRIN , combines its greenhouse gas savings with significant reduction of water intake, land use and overall ecological impact of production,” comments Pedro Moura Pinto, Business Unit Manager Allylics at INEOS Inovyn.

When Huntsman received their first batch of REODRIN in January 2023, they started using it as a basis for their ARALDITE product line. The new REDcert2 certified bio-attributed resin was quick to turn heads at Rossignol.

“Our resin has currently no equivalent on the market. It is 100% bio-attributed and presents more than 80% lower CO2 footprint than its fossil-based counterparts without compromising on performance. We must thank our development, manufacturing and supply chain teams for that achievement, but also to INEOS Inovyn as all this wouldn’t have been possible without REODRIN™,” says Philippe Christou, Head of Environmental & Technology Intelligence Group for Huntsman’s Advanced Materials division.

Rossignol’s new ski line was advertised by Huntsman and Rossignol at the last JEC World.