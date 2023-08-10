SKZ expands cross-linked materials research

Cross-linked materials, such as thermosets or elastomers, are currently coming into focus. SKZ has founded a research group to support development in this area, which the company claims supports industry with extensive services.

The development of cross-linked plastics with precisely adapted property profiles is increasingly coming into focus for many applications in electromobility, medical technology, fuel cell technology or the generation of renewable energies. The German Plastics Center SKZ is responding to increasing customer inquiries in this area with its own research group. The offer now also includes services for industrial customers. "In addition to initial research projects, we have started directly with the development of services. The equipment required for this is already available to us in the pilot plants. Twin screw and planetary roller extruders as well as a kneader with extensive metering technology provide a very good basis for processing thermally sensitive materials. We are already looking forward to the first inquiries," explains Dr. Andreas Köppel, head of the "Cross-linked Materials" research group. Current services for industrial clients include:

Conducting material research

Formulation development

Process design for compounding of cross-linking plastics

Development of recycling concepts

Continuous compounding of silicone (elastomers)

Continuous compounding of casting compounds and thermoset molding compounds

"Furthermore, in cooperation with EZD in Selb, we have now also built up expertise in the production and modification of powder coatings," adds Köppel.