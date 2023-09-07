Solvay unveils range of of speciality materials at Semicon 2023

Solvay, a supplier of specialty materials, has announced that it will participate in Semicon Taiwan 2023 to present its materials portfolio for the global and local semiconductors manufacturing industry.

In addition, the company will highlight the upcoming start of operations at its Taiwan-based Shinsol Chemicals joint venture plant for the production of electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide.

At the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from September 6 to 8, Solvay’s exhibit at Booth Q5848 will focus on cost-efficient and sustainable material solutions from advanced polymers to slurry abrasives, gases and wet chemicals.

“We have made significant investments to demonstrate our firm commitment to Taiwan’s market players which serve the local and global semiconductors industry and are proud to share the latest material innovations for more profitable and sustainable processes covering all semiconductors manufacturing stages”, says Andrew Lau, Senior Executive Vice President of Solvay’s Specialty Polymers Global Business Unit. “Our R&D, production and support capacities are all targeted at delivering the high-performance solutions needed for next-generation processes in line with the semiconductors manufacturing roadmap.”

On display at Solvay’s booth, selected structural and internal parts moulded in KetaSpire PEEK, Torlon PAI, HalarECTFE, and Solef PVDF aims to demonstrate the value of Solvay’s specialty polymers bring to FEOL processes such as dry and wet etching, cleaning, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) and lithography. In addition to this, Tecnoflon FFKM, used for O-rings and seals, Fomblin PFPE which serves as a lubricant in vacuum pumps, and Galden PFPE which ensures proper heat transfer in chillers will also be highlighted.

Solvay will also present several material solutions with an advanced sustainability profile. New bio-based polymer chemistry addresses ambitious environmental targets. Non-fluorosurfactant (NFS) Tecnoflon FKM and more sustainably produced Tecnoflon FFKM elastomers show excellent plasma resistance for dry etch seal fabrication and a wide service temperature range, while exhibiting extremely low particle generation. And Halar ECTFE grades provide a more sustainable alternative to PFA and PTFE for wet process applications.

Many of Solvay’s specialty polymers also extend into wafer handling, duct coating, filters, piping and tubing as well as BEOL processes from wafer level packaging (WLP) to probing and testing. The portfolio is complemented by dedicated specialty chemicals such as cleaning gas for etching, Interoxhydrogen peroxide (H2O2).

In line with the company’s continuing efforts to ensure the long-term supply security of its specialty chemicals, Solvay has invested in a new joint venture plant for the production of electronic-grade H2O2, an indispensable chemical agent in wafer cleaning. Located at Tainan Technology Industry Park, the plant is scheduled for commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2023 with an initial capacity of 30,000 tons per year.