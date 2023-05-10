Titan Tool Supply showcases new polishing film

Titan Tool Supply Inc., a supplier of industrial-grade optical instrumentation and precision micro finishing tools, has announced the global market introduction of its Dia-Strip and Dia-Sheet lapping and polishing film, designed to provide cost-effective, reliable, micro finishing support for a variety of challenging lapping and deburring tasks, including the precision polishing of plastic moulds, die cast dies, carbide, and ceramics.

According to the company, the robust design of Titan Tool Supply’s Dia-Strip and Dia-Sheet lapping and polishing film incorporates pure virgin diamond powders in their highest concentrated forms. This slows for maximum material strength, durability, and performance. The powders are first graded for uniformity, and then held into place by a thin nickel. With this approach, 90% of the grains are left exposed for cutting, yet are unable to escape the film due to the strength of the bonding agent. This unique construction makes Dia-Sheets and Dia-Strips highly durable, yet also flexible, bendable, and formable.

As a result, the film can cut virtually any material, including steel, stainless steel, carbide, ceramics, glass, plastics and wood. It is also compatible with EDM surface finishes, which otherwise are typically too hard to be touched by most abrasives.

Dia-Strip and Dia-Sheet film is offered with a choice of either 2” x 4” sheets (Dia-Sheets); or 0.5” x 2” strips (Dia-Strips), and in thicknesses ranging from 0.003” to 0.019”. It is further offered with a choice of six unique grits, ranging from coarse 80/100 (0.012” thickness), to superfine 1100 (0.003” thickness). Overall film flexibility and thickness is directly proportional to customer choice of coarseness or grain size.

Titan Tool also claims that Dia-Strip and Dia-Sheet lapping and polishing film is also highly adaptable to a variety of specialty precision micro finishing applications. The film can be easily cut to size via the use of scissors or tin snips and is supplied with 3M double-sided industrial tape. As the film backing is completely flat, it can bond onto any material and form virtually any shape needed in order to create specialty tooling, lapping, and deburring wheels. The company believes that this also makes the film particularly useful within plastic mould and cast die manufacturing applications, where the precision polishing of thin slots and slits is a typical finishing requirement, and yet where the use of traditional polishing stones would be otherwise precluded, as they are too prone to breakage.

The film is also ideal for precision micro finishing lapping and polishing requirements within space-constrained environments, as well as the lapping of curves, contours, or other complex geometries. Additional applications for Dia-Strip and Dia-Sheet film include specialty de-burring tools, diamond wheels, specially shaped diamond dressers for Aluminum Oxide or Silicon Carbide grinding wheels and stones, specialty hones, and sanding discs.