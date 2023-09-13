Trinseo launches transparent thermoplastic elastomer

Trinseo, a materials solutions provider, has announced the launch of a new transparent thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) grade for footwear applications.

× Expand Transparent elastomer

The APILON 52 XB-75A CRISTALLO is Trinseo’s first ester-based transparent thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and an the company claims it is an important addition to the company’s growing portfolio of solutions for fashion & footwear. The new grade, APILON 52 XB-75A CRISTALLO will be introduced to the market at the 2023 Simac Tanning Tech, a tradeshow dedicated to footwear & fashion in Milan, Italy, scheduled from September 19-21, 2023.

It is claimed that APILON52 XB-75A CRISTALLO fills a unique need in the footwear industry by delivering transparent TPU for outsoles and shoe parts while also offering excellent processability and fast cycle times using injection molding technology.

This new grade also delivers high weatherability, color consistency and superior mechanical performance when compared to more traditional ether-based TPU.

“Our TPU solutions for footwear and apparel have long been recognized by the industry for their strong performance, and our TPE center of excellence in Mussolente is a world-class facility for the development and manufacturing of elastomers. With the new APILON52 XB-75A CRISTALLO, we are adding a new solution on that great foundation, a solution that will enable us to better serve footwear manufacturers and help them keep up with the trends," said Marlie Koekenberg, Sales Director EMEA.

APILON 52 XB-75A CRISTALLO is joining a portfolio of solutions for the footwear market, which also includes a broad array of bio-based and recycled-content containing resins to support the industry’s sustainability efforts. Trinseo’s thermoplastic product portfolio aims to provide a combination of durability, softness, flexibility, and high quality, all while allowing for more efficient processing which helps improve speed-to-market and overall productivity.