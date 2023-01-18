Videojet launches a sustainable ink for plastic substrates

Videojet Technologies, a coding, marking and printing solutions, company has announced the launch of patent-pending continuous inkjet (CIJ) inks, V4264 and V464.

The company claims these non-MEK black inks demonstrate excellent adhesion to flexible food packaging and feature lower make-up consumption than comparable MEK-based inks. The inks are designed to be ideal for printing codes and other information on plastics as well as on metal and glass substrates, the inks are engineered for use in Videojet CIJ printers.

Perfect for use where alternatives to MEK-based inks are preferred, such as with food applications, V4264 and V464 aim to deliver excellent adhesion to a variety of substrates including acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), aluminum, biaxial oriented polypropylene (BOPP), polystyrene, polycarbonate and steel. The company also believes the inks show excellent resistance to acids, bases, mineral spirits and oils.

V4264 and V464 have been designated with the Videojet iQMark Inks. The company claims that these products not only meet strict Videojet quality control specifications but have also been responsibly developed to help users meet their corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals and comply with stringent governmental and industry regulations worldwide.