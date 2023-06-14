X-Rite announces new colour measurement and visualization capabilities for moulded plastics

X-Rite, a colour science and technology company has announced new capabilities of the MA-T12 multi-angle handheld spectrophotometer and the PANTORA desktop software that the company says enables automotive, electronics, and durable goods customers to measure and visualize a broader range of materials, including plastics, leather, fabrics, and structured coatings.

The company claims that the new updates make it easier and more affordable to capture and digitize colour and appearance characteristics of complex materials using one measurement device. With this solution, the company says that customers can transform a physical material into a digital twin or virtual prototype for remote visual approval, minimizing the need to ship samples between design teams, suppliers, and partners.

“The use of effect finishes and textures to improve a product’s aesthetic appeal have expanded beyond automotive paints to vehicle interiors,” said Matthew Adby, Product Management Director, X-Rite. “The new capabilities in the MA-T12 and PANTORA enable automotive manufacturers to measure, visualize, and control colour on both interior and exterior components using one handheld device. It eliminates the need for multiple devices and can be used anywhere from the design centre to the assembly floor, streamlining the digital design and quality control process.”

The MA-T12 measures effect finishes and complex materials with 12 angles of measurement and a calibrated camera. It is claimed that this allows manufacturers to verify colour, sparkle, coarseness, and surface texture. MA-T12 measurement data and PANTORA

In addition to effect paints, the combined solution now characterizes a range of materials used across automotive, electronics, and durable goods. This includes:

Plastics and Injection Moulding – Digitally communicate how a moulded or textured plastic material looks to meet tolerance and reduce variances in appearance that lead to added rework and cost. This creates a more sustainable process with less waste and downtime.

Leathers and Fabrics – Measure and visualize natural or embossed leather and textured fabrics for precise virtual prototyping and improved quality control.

Powdered Coatings – Accurately visualize the color and appearance of applied textured powder coatings to a final product and track product variances for remote approval.

The combined MA-T12 and PANTORA solution supports digital workflows aims to accelerate the design to manufacturing process. Designers can use the solution to visualize product designs and digitally communicate colour and appearance requirements across a global supply chain.