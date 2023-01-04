Mauser Packaging Solutions invests to revolutionise sustainable plastic drum manufacture

Investment in multi-layer plastic drum machine expands capacity for growing demand of Infinity Series products manufactured with recycled resin.

With the increased demand for post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR), the introduction of the Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) in the UK, and companies making highly visible commitments to cutting back on virgin plastics, businesses are looking for a reliable, quality supply of packaging solutions manufactured from PCR.

By investing in a state-of-the-art multi-layer plastic drum machine at its plant in Littleborough, UK, global company Mauser Packaging Solutions is at the forefront of meeting the growing demand for products containing recycled resin, helping your business to be more sustainable too. The new extrusion blow molding machine can produce a much more sustainable 3-layer tight-head plastic drum (also known as an L-ring drum) using recycled resin in the middle layer of the drum.

By using the UN-certified PCR drums, you can reduce the consumption of virgin plastic and CO2 emissions.

The 220-litre drums are part of Mauser Packaging Solutions’ Infinity Series which includes IBCs, medical waste containers, plastic pails, tight-head containers, and lube oil cans, offering the most comprehensive portfolio of industrial packaging made from recycled resin.

This investment does not only boost UK manufacturing and support global sustainability efforts, but it is also helping to solve the very real issue of PCR supply (which is itself recyclable). The high-quality, recycled resin, used in the drums is manufactured in-house at a Mauser Packaging Solutions facility.

The resin, called Recolene, is made from empty industrial packaging that has been collected, shredded, washed, sorted by colour and extruded on-site at one of the company’s six recycling centres as part of its global packaging return programme. This unique closed-loop process ensures a consistent, high-quality supply of recycled resin that gives plastic materials new life, reduces industrial waste, conserves raw materials, and has a smaller carbon footprint.

Mauser Packaging Solutions is committed to supporting you in moving from the linear “take-make-dispose” model to the circular “reduce-reuse-recycle” model and will continue to invest in technologies and equipment that extends the life cycle of industrial packaging and supports the circular economy.

Another positive aspect is that by using the Infinity Series you reduce your carbon footprint and save raw materials. You also do not have to compromise on quality and safety.

As more regulations, such as the PPT in the United Kingdom, are introduced around the world to encourage the use of recycled plastic, Mauser Packaging Solutions’ Infinity Series of products offers companies the most comprehensive portfolio of industrial packaging made from recycled resin to help meet these regulations.

For more information visit www.mauserpackaging.com

You can also email Info@mauserpackaging.com or call +44 1706 754 980 to find out how much CO2 you can save by switching to the Infinity Series.