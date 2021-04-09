Welcome to Interplas Insights

Interplas-Insights

Rapid News Group is excited to announce the launch of InterplasInsights.com, an amalgamation of three popular stand-alone websites that will bring together the very best news and intelligence from British Plastics and Rubber, European Plastic Product Manufacturer and Women in Plastics providing the international plastics community with one source of insights and perspectives.

Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Group said “We are delighted to be extending the hugely respected Interplas name into the digital space. Now the international plastics community can access three great sources of intelligence in one place, and connect with our exhibitors in the run up to the event”

“Equally by scaling learnings from the development of our other websites, we expect to see a similar uplift in traffic across Interplas Insights, offering our advertisers more value for money and of course greater exposure when they invest in our solutions.”