TotalEnergies to use chemically-recycled feedstocks from Indaver

TotalEnergies, and Indaver, a specialist in sustainable waste management and advanced recycling in Europe, announced a commercial agreement for the supply of petrochemical feedstock generated from recycling of mixed polyolefins waste.

× Expand Shutterstock Plastic granulate in a plastic waste recycling plant

Under this agreement, TotalEnergies will purchase the petrochemical feedstock produced at Indaver’s first Plastics2Chemicals plant (P2C). Indaver will supply and transform post-consumer mixed plastic waste into a petrochemical feedstock at its plant in Antwerp using its proprietary depolymerization technology. Currently under construction, the plant is expected to become operational by 2024.

TotalEnergies will process this petrochemical feedstock into high-quality circular polymers at its plants in Antwerp. With properties and quality identical to virgin polymers, the recycled polymers will be suitable for a wide range of high demanding applications including food-grade packaging.

“We are delighted to support the development of advanced plastic recycling through this new offtake agreement. A collaboration throughout the value chain is critical to develop a more circular and sustainable economy. This partnership contributes to our ambition of producing 30% circular polymers by 2030,” said Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President Renewable Fuels & Chemicals.

“We are very pleased with this agreement. Our companies share the same vision of a true circular economy for recycled end-of-life plastics,” declared Paul De Bruycker, CEO of the Indaver Group. “Indaver’s Plastics-to-Chemicals (P2C) depolymerisation technology allows to recycle end-of-life plastics such as polyolefins and polystyrene by converting them into a petrochemical feedstock that can be used for the production of high-demand packaging materials. With P2C, we significantly expand the possibilities for recycling of end-of-life plastics waste that could previously not be recycled or only be used for conversion into low-value applications,” Mr De Bruycker added.