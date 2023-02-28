ZwickRoell opens new UK HQ

A supplier of materials testing products, which has been operating in the UK for over 40 years, has moved its headquarters to Worcester, occupying new, purpose-built premises.

ZwickRoell is a manufacturer of testing machines and systems which are employed in a wide range of industries and academia to evaluate the mechanical properties and performance of materials and components.

The company’s new facility is located on the Worcester Six Business Park and is part of its continued expansion programme creating a new HQ and customer support centre.

The company is extending an invitation to attend the official opening ceremony of their premises on Tuesday, 28th March 2023. This event will be supported by several VIPs and local dignitaries. There will be an opportunity to join guided tours of the new Xperience Centre, which will showcase an equipped demonstration laboratory featuring a wide range of ZwickRoell testing products and typical applications.

The official opening of the facility will be followed by a two-day testing forum with speakers covering topics from renewable energy and mechanical testing at high temperature, to the latest challenges and ongoing research to be found in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

On Wednesday, 29th March the testing forum will include technical presentations featuring materials testing in hydrogen environments, materials data requirements for new high temperature gas reactors, mechanical testing at elevated temperatures, and testing of lightweight materials.

The following day, the forum will turn its attention to the latest testing and research being conducted by the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. Guest speakers will outline developments and best practice within these sectors, and there will be a presentation highlighting the testing of bone and tendons under high strain rate conditions.

Throughout the forum there will be live testing equipment demonstrations in the Xperience Centre.

Benno Sadowski, managing director for ZwickRoell UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to establish a new facility in Worcester. We are always investigating ways in which we can better support our customers with our products and services, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our forthcoming opening ceremony and testing forum.”