Interplas Insights Podcast Ep. 4. In conversation with Andrea Wilson, Director, Hone-All Precision, campaigning to establish a Minister for Manufacturing

Interplas Insights Head of Content Dave Gray chats to Andrea Wilson, Director, Hone-All Precision Ltd.

×

Andrea is the founder and driving force behind the UK manufacturing community's drive to establish a dedicated Minister or Commissioner for Manufacturing.

Andrea explains why now is the time for this role to be created - and how COVID-19 has changed British manufacturing.

To support the campaign, make sure you follow Andrea on LinkedIn where she'll be posting links to the new petition as mentioned in the interview.

Or, if you would prefer to watch the interview in full, you can do so here:

Interview: Andrea Wilson, campaigning to establish a Minister for Manufacturing

