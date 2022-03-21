Interplas, The UK's Definitive Plastics Event, is 75 Years Old in 2023

After a hugely successful 2021 show, Interplas will return to the NEC in September 2023 for an unmissable 3 day event.

Celebrating 75 years of Interplas, the 2023 edition will see almost 400 exhibitors present solutions, products, machines and ideas from across the plastics sector, as well as materials, automation, contract manufacturing and supporting technologies including software, testing, inspection, surface treatments and much more.

From 26-28 September 2023, high-profile exhibitors including Arburg, Engel, Negri Bossi, Billion, Summit Systems, Borche, Sepro Robotique, Piovan, Haitian, Snetor, Albis, Biesterfeld, TH Plastics, Bole, CMS, BMB, Simoldes and hundreds more will meet with over 12,000 attendees at the NEC, Birmingham to demonstrate the machinery, materials and services available to solve the current and future challenges of the plastics industry.

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group said, “On the back of a highly successful 2021, despite the challenges of a pandemic and a fuel strike, we are looking forward to celebrating the 75th birthday of Interplas with the whole of the UK plastics industry.

The enthusiasm for 2023 in the months after the show has demonstrated that the market is still 100% behind Interplas. We have planned a host of new enhancements and investments for the next edition, to ensure the show is relevant for the next 75 years. We will create an experience that is both a celebration of the UK plastics sector and still the primary place to do business.”

During its 75-year history, Interplas has built an unrivalled platform for the UK plastics community to convene and create business opportunities. It is renowned for hosting new machinery, new product launches, breaking news announcements and exclusive demonstrations.

The latest figures show the UK plastics market has a turnover of £27bn, with over 6,000 companies and 182,000 people directly employed by the industry; Interplas is the showcase for these numbers, and they come alive on the show floor.

After the incredible success of Interplas 2021, Interplas 2023 has seen a record rebook rate already, with many previous exhibitors eager to return and emulate the triumphs of previous years.

Terry O'Reilly, Sales Director at Borche said: "We were delighted with the result from the Interplas show last year, and thus we had no hesitation in booking our stand for the next one."

Borche UK had their best ever Interplas result in 2021, with over £588,000 worth of secured orders on the day and extremely high enquiry levels.

Colin Tirel, Managing Director at Arburg Ltd was equally positive, “Interplas 2021 was a complete success for ARBURG, we didn’t falter from our commitment to the show despite the challenges we all faced beforehand. We saw over 170 customers and potential customers across the three days. It was really nice to be able to see people again and enjoy the personal engagement, something of course we took for granted before. We look forward to being at Interplas 2023!"

"All days the visitor numbers were good on stand, new enquiries and new customers coming to see us each day, but Wednesday was by far the best. It was like a conveyor carrying customers on stand from 10am until 4pm, we didn’t even get chance to go for a break. The visitors were focused, time spent with them was purposeful and it was great to see everyone after the last 18 months or so of the pandemic." Glen Eves, General Manager at Sepro UK.

Interplas is also endorsed by leading industry associations, trade bodies and media. It continues to be the UK's definitive and leading industry event, presenting the constantly developing plastics industry to the UK and wider markets.

"Interplas is the national showcase for the UK plastics industry. If you’re serious about doing plastics in the UK, you’ve got to be here." Philip Law, Director General at British Plastics Federation.

A CPD accredited conference will run alongside the expo, which has previously hosted world-class presentations from the likes of Jaguar LandRover, Lloyds Bank, Tesco, Innovate UK and PwC.

For more information visit www.interplasuk.com