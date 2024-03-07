Welcome to 2024, now the interminable month of January has come to an end, we can focus on getting through the rest of the year and all the challenges that will undoubtedly arise in the plastics industry. You will notice that we have changed the cover focus this year to machinery and processes, last year’s cover design with industry leaders was hugely enjoyable, however, new year new focus.

Hasco is our cover star this month, as the company is celebrating its 100-year anniversary, quite a feat in any industry. To celebrate the success of its century-long company history, Hasco will hold events worldwide throughout the entire anniversary year. CEO Christoph Ehrlich said: “As a pioneer in the field of mouldmaking, our aim is to carry on setting innovative milestones for the industry over the next 100 years too!” Read more about their rich history and future plans here.

Team BP&R has been on several road trips already this year and has visited Billion, Boy Ltd and In Touch Monitoring to discuss their plans for the year and highlight how we can help them market to the wider plastics audience. We were also invited to spend a very enjoyable afternoon with industry peers at Sepro’s picturesque UK office to celebrate their 50th anniversary year with a hog roast, make sure to check out the photographs on our LinkedIn page and website, connect with me if you would like a visit from us too.

New year thoughts do of course turn to trade shows. June 5-6th will see Rapid News events taking place at NEC in Birmingham. Make sure you have registered to attend our shows Med-Tech Innovation Expo and TCT 3Sixty for free. There is plenty of crossover with the plastics industry and an ideal opportunity to network with clients and industry colleagues. Which leads me seamlessly into an Interplas 2026 promotion! Now just over 2 years away, we are in 3 halls for June 2026 and are over 50% booked already. Get in touch to see the current floorplan or secure your space in this unmissable UK plastics show.